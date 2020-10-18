Image
Personal protective equipment including medical masks on sale at a store in Amsterdam Oost. 24 April 2020 NL Times
Hotline launched for healthcare workers with insufficient protective gear
The association for nurses and carers NU'91 launched a hotline where healthcare workers can report if they do not have enough protective gear to protect hem against the coronavirus.
During the first wave of coronavirus infections, personal protective equipment was in short supply, leading to major concerns among healthcare workers.
According to NU'91, a recent survey showed that many healthcare workers are still worried that their employer does not have the protective gear situation in order.