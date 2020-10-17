Saturday is expected to be largely cloudy and gray, with the sun possibly peeking out here and there during the afternoon.

There is some chance of light showers in the north and northwest, but the day will be largely dry. Maximums will climb to around 12 degrees, cold for mid-October, which usually sees maximums around 15 degrees Celsius, according to Weeronline.

On Sunday there is a slightly bigger chance of rain across the country. Maximums will range between 11 degrees in Zuid-Limburg and 13 degrees along the coast.

The chilly weekend could bring warmer temperatures by mid-week. The high temperature will progress up to 19 degrees on Wednesday, with low temperatures dipping to 10.

Despite the warmer weather, national meteorological office KNMI gave an 80 percent chance of precipitation from Tuesday through Thursday. Winds out of the south could gust up to 30 kilometers per hour on those days.