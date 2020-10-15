The coming days in the Netherlands will be cold for the time of year and cloudy, but little to no rain is expected until Sunday, according to Weeronline.

Thursday's maximum temperatures will climb to between 9 and 12 degrees - cold for mid-October, when temperatures are usually around 15 degrees. The day will be cloudy, with a chance of light rain in the northwest and southeast. The northeasterly wind will be moderate to strong on the Wadden.

Friday will start out cloudy and foggy, but there is a chance of the sun breaking through as the day continues. Afternoon temperatures will be around 11 or 12 degrees with a weak northeasterly wind.

Saturday morning will be gray with fog and low clouds, giving way to a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon. There is a chance of light rain in the north and northwest. Maximums will be around 12 degrees.

Sunday will see some light showers move over the country, but the day is expected to be largely dry. Maximums will range between 11 and 13 degrees, with a moderate to strong wind blowing from the west to northwest.