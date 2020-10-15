On the first full day that the Netherlands entered a partial lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, the country announced that 7,833 more residents tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection. It brought the Dutch total since the beginning of the crisis to 203,954.

The daily figure from public health agency RIVM set a new high mark on Thursday, beating Tuesday's record by 440. The preliminary data showed a 34 percent increase compared to a week ago.

That increase rate is lower than what had been observed over the past few weeks. Still, 29,385 people this week have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, 47 percent more than a week earlier.

Some 201 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to Dutch hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 30 more people were moved into intensive care.

The current coronavirus hospital patient total stood at 1,526 on Thursday, a single-day increase of 51. It was the highest total since May 12, following a week where the hospital total rose by 43 percent. The Covid-19 patient admission figure has tripled over the past three weeks.

Among the patients were 313 people being treated in intensive care, the most since May 19. That was 12 higher than on Wednesday. Outside of the ICU there were another 1,213 patients, an increase of 39.

Some 13,618 people have been hospitalized for Covid-19 since late February, according to data from the RIVM based on reports from municipal health service GGD. That includes 3,705 residents of the Netherlands who were treated in intensive care for the disease.

Of all coronavirus ICU patients, 2,209 were eventually discharged from medical care. Another 978 died in the hospital.

To date, 6,692 people have died as a result of Covid-19. That includes 29 more deaths reported by the RIVM on Thursday.