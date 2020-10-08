The Netherlands registered 5,831 new cases of people becoming infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on Thursday, early data from the RIVM showed. The health institute's data far surpassed the previous record of 4,996 set just a day earlier, with Thursday's tally over 53 percent higher than a week ago.

Since Monday roughly 19,956 tested positive for the virus, surpassing the total for the entire month of August by 2,500. This week, new infections have risen by 60 percent more than at this point last week.

Less than two weeks ago, Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge predicted over 5,000 new infections on a daily basis, at least until the most recent social restrictions and face mask advisories have a chance to impact the spread of the virus. To date, 155,810 have tested positive for the infection since the end of February, with 70 percent of those diagnosed since June 1 when testing opened up to the general public

The three cities with the most infections on Thursday were Amsterdam (445), Rotterdam (424) and The Hague (317). They showed increases over last Thursday of 29, 53 and 40 percent, respectively.

Thirteen more deaths were also attributed to Covid-19, raising the total number of deaths in the Netherlands to 6,531. The data also showed that 50 more people were confirmed as having been hospitalized for Covid-19, for a total of 13,133 since the end of February.

Covid-19 patient total hits 1,070; Netherlands looks to Germany for help

Dutch hospitals were treating 1,070 people for Covid-19 on Thursday, an increase of 49. The current admission level was 55 percent higher than one week earlier, and showed the most being treated for the coronavirus disease at any given time since May 22.

The day's hospital total included 228 patients in intensive care, an increase of 18, and 842 outside of intensive care, 31 more than on Wednesday, according to patient coordination office LCPS. New hospital admissions have increased at an average of 6.5 percent for each of the past seven days, a trend which, unabated, could give the Netherlands a coronavirus patient total of 1,660 by next Thursday.

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 have risen steadily since July 30, when just 80 people were being treated for Covid-19. The exponential increase prompted Medical Care Minister Tamara van Ark to again ask for Germany's help in treating patients from the Netherlands in intensive care.

Germany assisted the Netherlands with ICU care for Covid-19 patients between March and June. Over the past few days, ten German hospitals have agreed to reserve 44 intensive care spaces for patients from the Netherlands, a figure which could grow to 200 by the end of the week, said Karl-Josef Laumann, ICU coordinator for the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which borders Gelderland and Limburg.

As of late February the intensive care system of both countries treated 3,490 residents of the Netherlands. That figure includes 940 patients who died in the ICU, and 2,145 who were released from hospitals, according to nonprofit organization NICE.