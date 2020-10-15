Business- and employers' organizations issued a joint call to companies and employees to work from home as much as they possibly can, in order to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further and causing a complete lockdown, ANP reports.

The Netherlands has been in a partial lockdown since Wednesday, in an attempt to get skyrocketing Covid-19 infections under control. One of the measures in the lockdown is the instruction to work from home if at all possible.

United in the Labor Foundation, the business'- employers' organizations called on everyone to adhere to this instruction.

Employers' organizations VNO-NCW and MKB Nederland are also adapting the campaign they started last month accordingly. The campaign was focused on adhering to the coronavirus measures in general, now its emphasis is on working from home.

"Everything must be pulled from the closet to turn the tide," VNO-NCW chairman Ingrid Thijssen said. Limiting transport movement by working from home is an "effective measure" to prevent infections, she said.

MKB Nederland chairman Jacco Vonhof called on entrepreneurs to follow all health and safety protocols if working from home is impossible in their company.