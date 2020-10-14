Employees are faced with more psychological pressure since the outbreak of the coronavirus. They're struggling with loneliness caused by working from home and experience more stress, according to trade union CNV. The government needs too establish a psychological emergency aid fund, so that action can be taken to prevent a burnout boom, the union said to AD.

A study by CNV among 1,500 of its members showed that 29 percent of workers experience more work stress since the coronavirus outbreak. 39 percent have less enjoyment in their work, and 21 percent said the atmosphere at work is less pleasant. Over a third said that absenteeism at work is increasing.

"These are alarming figures. Many employees are drowning. The end of the crisis is nowhere in sight. That is the big problem, people lack perspective and do not see any light at the end of the tunnel. And then the dark winter months are just around the corner," CNV chairman Piet Fortuin said to AD.

According to CNV, the government has allocated a whole lot of money to keep companies afloat, but so far paid little attention to employees' well-being. "Our survey clearly shows that many people enjoy their work much less and experience stress. It seems as if we are walking on the mudflats, every step costs energy. That is why a fixed point of contact for each company is required. Someone who identifies, offers a listening ear, or helps think of solutions," Fortuin said.

The government must act now and release a considerable amount for crisis assistance in companies, Fortuin said. "A psychological relief fund. To train confidants, supervisors and HR managers in this new problem."