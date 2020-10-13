The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a Code Orange travel alert for eight countries on Tuesday. Travelers entering the Netherlands from Belgium, France, Ireland and the United Kingdom will be told to enter quarantine for ten days upon arrival.

Similar warnings were also issued for Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia. Dutch travelers were also cautioned against visiting several regions of Austria, including Nieder-Östereich, Tyrol and Vorarlberg. It covers such cities as Vienna and Innsbruck.

All of the travel alerts were due to rising cases of coronavirus infections. A Code Orange warning is issued when the Dutch government advises that all non-essential trips to a country be cancelled.