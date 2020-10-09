A 23-year-old man suspected of driving his car through a crowd of bar patrons was being held on accusations of attempted manslaughter, the Public Prosecution Service told Omroep Brabant. The Belgian man was arrested just across the border in his hometown of Wuustwezel on September 30.

The hit-and-run crash happened outside the Jolly Jester Pub in the early morning hours of Sunday, September 27. “The man is said to have angrily left the catering establishment a little before 5:30 am, got into a vehicle and drove in the direction of a number of people who were on the sidewalk in front of the cafe. Several people were injured; one of them was taken to hospital for examination,” police said at the time.

Security cameras showed the vehicle careen into the group and continuing on as others ran after the car. As many as 70 people were at the bar at the time of the incident. Crime scene photos showed many badly damaged bicycles flattened on the road.

The suspect was expected to appear in a remand hearing on Friday after having been extradited to the Netherlands. He was being kept in restricted custody and was only allowed contact with his attorney.

