An additional 5,983 people in the Netherlands tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, the RIVM said on Friday, topping a record set a day earlier by 152. The new infections raised this week's total up to 25,939, a 59 percent increase compared to last week.

The new daily tally was 52 percent higher compared to the previous Friday. The data showed there were over 400 new infections in each of the three largest Dutch cities, more than anywhere else.

Some 498 Amsterdam residents tested positive for the virus, an increase of 38 percent compared to a week earlier. Rotterdam was home to another 447 infected people, a 48 percent hike, and The Hague represented 409 new infections, nearly double the figure from last Friday.

The public health agency said 14 more people died from Covid-19, raising the Dutch total to 6,544, and 68 more hospitalizations were linked to the coronavirus disease.

There were over 400 more people being treated in Dutch hospitals for Covid-19 on Friday compared to just one week ago with the patient total reaching 1,139. That includes 239 people in intensive care, an increase of 11, and 900 outside of intensive care, an increase of 58.

On average, patient admissions have risen by 6.54 percent each of the last seven days, according to data from patient coordination office LCPS. At that rate, there would be 1,775 patients being treated for the coronavirus disease by next Friday.

Of the 3,517 residents of the Netherlands to require intensive care since the end of February, 945 died during their hospital stay and 2,155 were released from medical facilities. Some 13,199 people in the Netherlands have been treated in hospitals for Covid-19 during that time.

Nearly 162 thousand people in the Netherlands have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection.