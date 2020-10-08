The Netherlands will support European sanctions against Russia, Minister Stef Blok of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter. According to Blok, Russian involvement in the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Nalvany seems to be the only logical explanation. "No matter when or where, the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable," Blok said.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPWC) confirmed that Nalvany was poisoned using Novichok, the Minister tweeted. "We share the conclusions of Germany and France that there is no other plausible explanation for Nalvany's poisoning than Russian involvement and responsibility. At the next EU council we will therefore support the call for sanctions."

On Wednesday afternoon, Germany and France announced that they would demand sanctions against the Russians involved in Nalvany's poisoning, NU.nl reports. This happened after Moscow failed to respond to repeated demands for an explanation. The Netherlands will support these sanctions, Blok said.

Nalvany suddenly fell ill while on a domestic flight in Russia in August. After a lot of fuss, he was transferred to a German hospital, where he spent weeks in a worrisome condition. Investigators determined that he had been poisoned with Novichok. The man is now on the mend, according to the newspaper.