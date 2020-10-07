A stone was used to smash the glass of a window at the Madam Tussauds wax museum in Amsterdam overnight. The action appeared to target the wax statue of United States President Donald Trump.

"We have not presented him as a commentary. We are not for or against him, but we are presenting the current news," a spokesperson for the museum told the Parool.

The incident happened some time between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The Trump statue was standing in the museum's window with a face mask covering the president's mouth and nose.

The figure was placed behind a placard stating, "Caution: Quarantine Area" on Friday, with yellow and black caution tape strung behind the statue. The museum placed Trump in quarantine after Trump tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Three red crosses, a symbol of the City of Amsterdam, were also spray-painted onto the museum's store front window where Trump was isolated. Later on Wednesday, a red curtain was drawn shut behind the broken glass.

The museum uses special bomb resistant glass to prevent broken splinters from flying around as shrapnel. Once replaced, the Trump wax figure will not return to the high-profile Dam Square position.

"We wanted to remove it at the end of the week anyway, because Trump is back in the White House," the spokesperson told the newspaper.