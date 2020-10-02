Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Foreign Affairs Minister Stef Blok took a moment out of their day to extend their well-wishes to U.S. President Donald Trump after he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, tested positive for an infection of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. "On behalf of the Dutch cabinet, I wish [them] a speedy and full recovery from COVID-19," Rutte said on Twitter.

Blok said he "certainly" wished United States President Donald Trump a quick recovery shortly before he entered a Cabinet meeting. "As we know, it is a dangerous disease, you do not wish that on anyone," Blok said to ANP at the start of the Council of Ministers on Friday.

The two were both diagnosed with Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, they confirmed on Twitter on Friday morning, Dutch time.

Blok added that he is not worried about the consequences of Trump being indisposed for a short while. "Of course the US Constitution provides for that." Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, will be available to take over duties Trump cannot handle while recovering.

The president and first lady are quarantining in the White House. Melania Trump said on Twitter that they "are feeling good".

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020