Seven of the Netherlands' security regions saw so many Covid-19 infections in the past days that they were moved to the "worrisome" level 2 on the government's three-stage coronavirus warning system, NL Times verified on the government's Coronavirus Dashboard.

The seven new "worrisome" regions are Drenthe, Fryslan, Gelderland-Midden, Midden- en West-Brabant, Noord- en Oost-Gelderland, Noord-Holland Noord, and Twente.

That puts 18 of the country's 25 security regions on level 2. A region is moved from level 1 to level 2 once 50 per 100 thousand residents tested positive for the coronavirus. With every escalation, more measures against the virus may be taken in the region.

The security regions Amsterdam-Amstelland, Rotterdam-Rijnmond, and Haaglanden are on the "serious" level 3 - the highest level in the warning system. These regions include the large cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, but also places like Delft, Zoetermeer, Amstelveen and Schiedam.

Only four security region are still on level 1's "vigilance" - Limburg-Noord, Zuid-Limburg, IJsselland, and Zeeland.

Sunday was the first time that all 25 security regions were above the national government’s alarm benchmark for too many infections per capita.