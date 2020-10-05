Starting today, high school pupils in the Netherlands are urgently advised to wear face masks while at school, the Ministry of Education decided last week in consultation with VO-Raad, the council for secondary schools.

Kids can take their masks off while in the classroom, but are urgently advised to wear them everywhere else. If it is safe to do so, masks should also be worn during practical lessons if the pupils can't keep 1.5 meters away from their teacher.

Children in primary school do not have to wear masks. According to the Ministry, the chance of young children spreading the virus is considerably lower than with teenagers.

School boards can decide for themselves whether to make masks mandatory, but this must be done in consultation with the participation council, according to the the Telegraaf. Participation councils usually include parents and teachers.