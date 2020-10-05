A protester was escorted away from the Linde College in Wolvega on Monday morning, where he was planning to demonstrate against the urgent advice for high school kids to wear masks against the spread of the coronavirus, the Leeuwarder Courant reports.

The man in question, Martin Mourik, called the use of masks "child abuse". Last week he said he planned to "occupy" his son's school in protest, but later nuanced that to "give a speech at the school", according to the newspaper.

The Linde College already denied Mourik permission to demonstrate at the school. He was picked up by the police, who told him that he could hold his demonstration at Victoria Park Wolvega. He refused.

A handful of other protesters were also led to the park to continue their demonstration.