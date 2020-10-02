A 22-year-old man is accused of molesting 9 children between the ages of 5 and 8 while he interned as their swimming teacher at a pool in Arnhem last year. The Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded one year in prison and institutionalized psychiatric treatment against him in court on Friday.

The man molested the children while showing them how to float or swim the breaststroke, the OM said. This happened under the eye of the kids' parents, who were watching the swimming lessons from the sidelines. "How great is the shock then if it turns out that abuse could still take place. It is unimaginable and incomprehensible," the OM said.

The abuse took place between January and May 2019 in a swimming pool in Arnhem. An investigation was launched after two children told their mother that something happened during the lesson in May. A total of nine victims were identified. The suspect confessed in six of the cases.

The Prosecutor is convinced that the suspect is guilty of abusing all nine children. "The boys' reports and statements are clear, detailed and consistent. I also find the statements authentic," the OM said. She believes the suspect denied three cases because they involve the children of the swim club's management.

The suspect was also convicted of child sex abuse when he was a teenager. He received treatment for a number of years. Psychological and psychiatric experts advised that the man again be treated.

The OM followed this advice and demanded institutionalized treatment for the man. She also demanded a prison sentence that is equal to the time the suspect spent in pre-trial custody, about a year, so that he can start treatment immediately.

The prosecutor also demanded compensation of 2,500 euros in immaterial damages per victim for seven of the victims.