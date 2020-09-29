Two women were attacked in the border area between Hoograven and Lunetten in Utrecht in less than a week. The police believe the same man was responsible for both attacks and warn locals, especially women, to be careful.

On Saturday, September 26, a woman was cycling through the Lunetten neighborhood at around 7:30 a.m. when she was grabbed and assaulted by a man. The woman resisted and the man ran away, the police said. The woman had to go to hospital to be treated for injuries.

Five days earlier, on September 21, another woman was grabbed by a man in the same area. The police are investigating whether these two incidents are linked.

"The police are extra alert and want to warn (especially) women to be careful and, if possible, cycle together in the border area of Hoograven/Lunetten," the police said.

If you see a man behaving suspiciously or who makes you feel unsafe, immediately call emergency number 112, the police said. "Try to remember external characteristics of the man in order to report it to the police.