Volunteers work to rid IJmuiden beach of cigarette butts, plastic litter

Several volunteers spent their Saturday working to clean up the beach in IJmuiden on World Cleanup Day. Fishing line, cigarette butts, straws, forks and even dirty underpants were found on the beach. "I think it is important that we take action instead of just talking about climate and environmental problems," said Mariele Zuber to NH Nieuws.

She organized one of the clean-up initiatives in the Noord-Holland city. She said she was committed to providing a cleaner living environment in the area.

"My goal is to get people to look at the objects in a different way," said Johanna Minaard, a photographer who has created an exhibition about single-use disposable plastics. She said it scares her to see that much waste accumulate, though she conceded that the beach is reasonably clean thanks to the efforts of the beach pavilion owners.

Minaard told the broadcaster she was not against the use of plastic, but was concerned about society's reliance on plastic which is tossed aside after one use. At the end of the day, she said she collected a large amount of candy wrappers and bottle caps.