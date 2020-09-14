Police put end to illegal coronavirus parties; Hundreds dispersed

The police put an end to two illegal parties, one in Amstelveen and one in Halfweg, over the weekend. A total of about 700 people were gathered at these two parties, not maintaining social distancing and following coronavirus rules, Het Parool reports.

The first party was broken up at the Uilenstede student campus in Amstelveen at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night. The attendees were sent on their way, a report was filed against the organizer, and two speakers were confiscated.

The police got wind of the second party in Halfweg early on Sunday morning. Just after midnight, officers noticed a large stream of people moving towards the Spaarnwoud area via the pedestrian tunnel near the A9 highway. Investigating officers found an illegal party in the wooded area with some 500 attendees.

All access roads to the area were blocked, and backup was called in. Most visitors quickly understood that the party was over, the police said according to Het Parool. They were directed towards the train station or taxi stand. But around 50 people refused to leave and were eventually driven off with the help of police dogs, according to the police.

A 24-year-old man from Haarlem was arrested for refusing to listen to the police and insulting police officers.

As nightclubs in the Netherlands are still closed due to the coronavirus, young people are increasingly gathering outside to hold parties, according to NOS. A few dozen such parties have been broken up by the police since the start of the crisis.