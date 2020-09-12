Money laundering suspect tried to fly to Spain with €20K in his underwear

Authorities at the Rotterdam The Hague Airport arrested a Belgian man after they found 20 thousand euros stuffed in his underpants. The 29-year-old was caught before boarding a flight to Spain, according to the Marechaussee, the military branch which monitors Dutch airports.

The man wore underwear over swim trunks where four hundred 50 euro bills were found. The cash was found at a security checkpoint in the airport.

After making conflicting statements about how he obtained the money, officers began to suspect it was the result of criminal activity. He was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, the Marechaussee said on Friday.

The case was handed over to the Rotterdam district offices of the police and Public Prosecution Service. A remand date was not released.