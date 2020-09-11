Warm weekend to precede hot week

This weekend will kick off a period of hot, late summer weather. Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a small chance of rain in the north. Sunday will be sunny and warm with maximums between 20 and 26 degrees. Next week thermometers could climb to 30 degrees or higher, Weeronline expects.

Saturday will be cloudy, with periods of sunshine. The northern coastal area and the northeast may see some light rain. Maximums will range from around 18 degrees in the north, to up to 23 degrees in the southeast.

Sunday will start out cloudy, but the sun will break through and take over as the morning continues. Afternoon temperatures will climb to 20 degrees in the north, 23 degrees in the center of the country, and up to 26 degrees in the south.

From Monday, the weather will turn hot. The sun will shine abundantly and with maximums between 26 and 28 degrees, it will hardly feel like September at all. The coastal areas will be slightly cooler with temps between 22 and 25 degrees. In the southeast, thermometers may climb to 30 degrees.

The hot weather will last until at least Wednesday, according to Weeronline.