Dutch hackers broke into Trump's Twitter account in 2016: Report

Three Dutch hackers managed to break into Donald Trump's Twitter account just three days before the elections, on 27 October 2016, They didn't mean any harm, tried it just to see what happened, and reported vulnerability to Trump and the United States government, hackers Edwin, Mattijs and Victor said to Vrij Nederland journalist Gerard Janssen, NOS reports.

The hackers gave Janssen screenshots and a timeline that seem to support their story. They belong to the grumpy old hackers collective. "These aren't people who tell a story for fun. I've seen the email exchanges and how they work," Janssen said to the broadcaster. "And they are very highly regard in the hacker community.

The hackers got Trump's password from a LinkedIn leak, a database of 117 million username and passwords. The password 'yourfired' - the catch phrase for Trumps reality show The Apprentice - turned out to also work on his Twitter account. "They were shocked when it worked," Janssen said. "The Dutch knew they were potentially in trouble, because it could be interpreted as a cyber attack on a presidential candidate."

The trio carefully documented their hack with screenshots, to be able to prove that they meant no harm. They immediately sent an email to Trump and the US government, warning them that Trump's Twitter account was vulnerable due to the 2012 LinkedIn data breach. They never heard back from Trump. But they did get a message from the National Cyber Security Center saying that the American government had taken up the report. "Thank you for contacting us."

"They think it's a good example of responsible disclosure," Janssen explained to NOS. "For example, if a police officer sees a garage door open, it shouldn't matter who owns that door. He just reports it."