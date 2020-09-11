13 members of Groningen student assoc. diagnosed with Covid-19

Thirteen members of Navigators Student Association Groningen (NSG) tested positive for the coronavirus. Based on advice from health service GGD, the association canceled all its planned activities for the time being, the association said in a statement on its website.

GGD Groningen is working on source and contact tracing, to figure out where the students picked up the virus and who they may have spread it to.

"NSG takes the situation very seriously and closely follows the advice of the GGD Groningen. We are also in close contact with the Groningen Security Region, the University of Groningen, and the Hanze University of Applied Sciences," the association said.

NSG is the largest Christian student association in Groningen with around 500 members, according to NOS.