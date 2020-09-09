Hot air balloonist fined €65,000 for dead parrots

A hot air balloonist from Schijndel has to pay a father and son about 65 thousand euros in compensation for the death of three rare parrots when he flew too close to their home during a race 3.5 years ago. The loud noise made by the balloon burners scared the birds to death, Omroep Brabant reports.

In 2018, an interim judge already ruled that the parrots had died of shock, but ordered additional research to determine whether the balloonist in question was responsible.

The area around the parrot keepers' home was off limits during the race. The Schijndel balloonist came within 15 meters from the house. The other balloonists did not come closer than 70 meters. The court therefore concluded that the Schijndel balloonist was responsible for the birds' deaths.

The man has to compensate the father and son for the value of the birds - two endangered hyacinth macaws worth a total of 40 thousand euros and a third parrot worth 1,250 euros. He also has to pay another 14 thousand euros in compensation to cover the legal costs and because the killed birds can produce no more offspring.