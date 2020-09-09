11 Dutch universities in global top 200; Wageningen best in NL

Eleven Dutch universities made it into the top 200 of Times Higher Education's annual World University Rankings this year, with seven falling in the top 100. Like last year, Wageningen University & Research is the Netherlands' top higher education institution, followed by University of Amsterdam.

"Wageningen University & Research consistently ranks as one of the world’s top universities. In its life sciences specialism in particular, it’s considered one of the best universities in the world," the ranking says about Wageningen University. The university dropped three spots from last year's 59th place in the ranking. Amsterdam dropped four spots compared to last year.

The Times researchers ranked global universities by looking at 13 indicators, including their research, quality of education, and international activities. Here follows a list of the Dutch universities and their spot in the ranking:

Wageningen University & Research (62)

University of Amsterdam (66)

Leiden University (70)

Erasmus University Rotterdam (72)

Utrecht University (75)

Delft University of Technology (78)

University of Groningen (80)

Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (116)

Maastricht University (121)

Radboud University Nijmegen (136)

Eindhoven University of Technology (187)

Tilburg University and the University of Twente did not make it into the top 200, but both are in the top 250 higher education institutions in the world.

The University of Oxford in the United Kingdom is the highest ranked university in the world, followed by Stanford University and Harvard University in the United States. The top 10 is largely dominated by American universities, with only two UK universities in between - Oxford in first place, and Cambridge in sixth.