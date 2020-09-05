Overnight explosion rattles Amsterdam Osdorp

Residents in Amsterdam Osdorp were startled by an explosion in front of a night shop early Saturday morning. The as-yet unknown explosive was detonated at about 3:30 a.m. on Pieter Calandlaan, police said.

There were no injuries. The street was still closed off two hours later as a Defense ministry explosives disposal team and police carried out an investigation in the area, according to police.

Two people fled from the scene on a scooter, witnesses told local broadcaster AT5.

Public transit operator GVB said that the Amsterdam tram on Line 1 was temporarily rerouted because of the investigation.