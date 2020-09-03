Health insurance costs likely to rise by 62 euros next year: Report

The price of the basic required health insurance package is likely to rise by 62 euros per year to about 1,476 euros annually, political sources told newspaper AD. The total increase was significantly lower than the 144 euro increase which had been predicted by analysts.

The announcement was expected to be made later this month when the Cabinet's proposed budget is revealed on September 15. The increase of about 5.17 euros monthly could still shift up or down by a few dozen cents, the newspaper said. The estimate was agreed upon by the coalition parties, and is based on an insurer having a deductible of 385 euros.

From that baseline price, health insurers then set their own fees. Discounts are often offered for bundled add-on coverage, opting out of coverage at some locations, or by making a full annual payment up front instead of dividing it over the course of the year. Raising the deductible is also an option for reducing the price a consumer pays. Consumers have the option of switching their health insurance at the end of the year.

The price increase had been expected to be larger due to the coronavirus crisis, though former Medical Care Minister Martin van Rijn said that was unlikely. This could still impact the cost of insurance in 2022, the newspaper reported.