Online Mysteryland festival attracts 4 million viewers

The online version of Dutch live music festival Mysteryland drew four million viewers from about 130 different countries, organizers told Shownieuws. Many of the fifty performers gave their shows from inside hot air balloons, with the audience allowed to choose which of eight different stages they wanted to view at any given time.

The online version of the dance fest included sets from Sefa, Joris Voorn, Paul van Dyk and Sander van Doorn. “We are pleased that we have reached so many people in this time. Of course we would have preferred to welcome these visitors to our site, but this stream and especially the many positive reactions we have received, will motivate us even more to organize an unforgettable edition in 2021.” said Mysteryland Festival Director Milan Raven.

The 27th edition was originally set to take place at Floriade in Vijfhuizen, Haarlemmermeer. Instead, it was officially moved to August 27-29, 2021 due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic. Those with tickets for 2020 were given the option of holding on to them for next year’s event, accepting a gift voucher, or obtaining a cash refund.

A four-day ticket sale window for the 2021 event was set to end on Tuesday. Ticket prices ranged from 70 euros for a single-day Sunday ticket, up to 325 euros for the premium camping and festival package, which includes pre- and after-party access, a special entrance, and a spot on the VIP decks at the main stages.