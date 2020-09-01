Hundreds sign up for Covid-19 vaccine trial in Netherlands

A trial with a vaccine against Covid-19 that will start in three Dutch hospitals later this month, is basically already full. Hundreds of people signed up since applications opened on Friday The age group 18 to 55 years is already full. There are still some spots open in the age group 65 and older, a spokesperson for LUMC in Leiden confirmed to ANP.

The vaccine was developed by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen in Leiden. It is already being tested in the United States and Belgium. Trials were expanded to Chile, Argentina and Peru last week. And later this month, clinical trials will start in the Netherlands, Spain and Germany.

There are 135 spots in the Netherlands' clinical trial. Three groups of 45 people each will participate in hospitals in Utrecht, Leiden and Groningen. The participants will be given the vaccine at the end of September, and receive 4,700 euros for their participation. They will be followed for a year. The aim of the trial is to determine whether the vaccine is safe for humans, is effective, and has a lasting effect. The trials starting this month must also determine the optimal dosage.

Over 150 vaccines against the coronavirus are currently being developed and tested worldwide.