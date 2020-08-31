Covid-19 patient total rises for 1st time in 2 weeks

There were 132 people with Covid-19 being treated in Dutch hospitals on Monday, five more than the previous day. It was the first time the total number of Covid-19 patients rose in the Netherlands in 13 days, according to data from patient coordination office LCPS.

While the patient total outside of intensive care remained at 94, the number of people with the coronavirus disease who were admitted to an ICU rose from 33 to 38. Public health agency RIVM said that 16 people have been admitted to hospitals for Covid-19 between Friday and Sunday, with four people moved into intensive care.

"On average, there are fewer than two COVID patients per hospital, which means that COVID care is not standing in the way of regular care at all," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care providers network.

A total of 3,036 residents of the Netherlands have been treated in intensive care since the end of February. While 884 people died in the ICU, 1,981 were eventually discharged from the hospital.

Over 71 thousand people in the Netherlands have now tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. That includes 527 more positive results revealed by the RIVM on Monday, a decrease of eight percent from the previous Monday.