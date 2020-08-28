Netherlands third worst in Europe for cancer rates

The Netherlands has the third highest cancer rate in Europe. Only in Ireland and Denmark do residents relatively have cancer more often than in the Netherlands, the Netherlands' integrated cancer center IKNL reported based on figures collected by the European Commission.

The Netherlands' high position on the list is mainly caused by the fact that colon cancer, melanoma and breast cancer is common in the country. The Netherlands also has many cases of cancers in which smoking is an important risk factor, like esophageal cancer, bladder cancer and lung cancer.

According to the IKNL, the high number of lung cancer cases can partly be explained by the fact that the Netherlands has more female smokers than other countries, due to the early emancipation wave in the 1970s. Dutch people's light skin, which burns more quickly in the sun than darker skin, is also a factor in the large number of melanoma cases.

Cancer mortality is also higher in the Netherlands than in other EU countries, but the differences are smaller. The IKNL attributes this to the high quality of care in the Netherlands. Diagnoses are made earlier and treatments are more effective.