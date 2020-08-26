Cheap train tickets for teens launching in September

From September, traveling by train will be cheaper for teenagers between the ages of 12 and 18. Rail company NS is launching its day-ticket for young people on September 1st, with which teenagers can travel all day long on week days outside peak hours for 7.50 euros. Kids under 12 travel free if they are riding the train with someone.

"Young people like to travel independently," NS director Tjalling Smit said, according to NOS. "In addition, they prefer to go to the city or to family for a day. The costs for a train ticket are quickly quite high or them. For children up to 12 years old, the tain is free if they travel with someone and often for students as well. Young people up to and including 18 fall in between that."

NS also thinks that the this special ticket for young people will be profitable. A study by the retail company showed that 71 percent of young people would travel by train more often if their was a ticket specially for them at an attractive price. 57 percent of parents also said they would take the train with their family more often if this was the case.

The new youth tickets will soon be available on the NS app.