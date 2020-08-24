New travel warnings for Spain, Monaco, and parts of France & Scotland

A new travel advisory was set to be issued at midnight to residents of the Netherlands, warning them against all travel to Spain. The country was going to be covered under a code orange warning, along with three more regions in France, and also the Scottish city of Aberdeen in the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement.

Monaco was also going to be placed under its own orange warning. "The number of coronavirus infections is increasing in various places in Europe. The travel advice for these COVID-19 risk areas will therefore be adjusted on the advice of the RIVM," the Ministry said. Code orange alerts are issued when all unnecessary travel to a particular area should be avoided.

Several regions of Spain were already under an orange alert, including Almería, the Balearic Islands, Barcelona, Burgos, Madrid, Navarre, Salamanca and Zaragoza. All of Spain was expected to get the heightened warning as of the start of Tuesday, including the popular vacation destinations on the Canary Islands.

The new portions of France that will go orange include Alpes-Maritimes, the southeastern French department which covers Cannes, Nice, and extends to the Italian border. The Ministry said travelers should also avoid the department of Hérault, which includes Montpelier, and Sarthe, of which Le Mans is the capital city. Those regions are in addition to Paris and Bouches-du-Rhône, including Aix en Provence and Marseille, which were already under higher alerts.

Anyone entering the Netherlands after visiting these areas, including anywhere in Monaco or a stay in the city of Aberdeen, will be instructed to enter home quarantine for ten days upon arrival, the Ministry said.