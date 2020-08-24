New direct train service to London launches in October

A new direct train service from Amsterdam and Rotterdam to London will launch on October 26, NS and Eurostar announced on Monday. Tickets for this direct train will go on sale from September 1 through NS International.

It was already possible to take the train from the Netherlands to London, but travelers had to stop for passport checks in Belgium. This stop will no longer be necessary on the direct service. The direct train was initially supposed to launch in December last year, but was delayed because the passport controls weren't ready yet. The launch date was again delayed from April due to the coronavirus crisis.

"The direct high-speed train takes you quickly and without hassle from the center of Amsterdam and Rotterdam to the heart of London, making it a strong competitor for flying," NS director Roger van Boxtel said. "Due to corona we had to wait longer for the start, but the number of international travelers will gradually increase again. It is great news that we can therefore offer travelers between the Netherlands and the United Kingdom the choice of the sustainable train."

The trip from Amsterdam to London will take 4 hours and 9 minutes, and from Rotterdam to London 3 hours and 29 minutes. Ticket prices start at 46 euros, and tickets can be booked up to six months in advance. "Early bookers have the best chance of getting discounted prices," NS said. Due to the coronavirus crisis, NS will give extra flexibility around tickets - in addition to the usual conditions, all tickets can be changed free of charge up to 14 days before departure. This applies to all bookings from July 1 to December 31 this year.