Concerns about Covid infections among Transavia staff: report

An increasing number of crew members on Transavia flights are testing positive for the coronavirus, sources told the Telegraaf on Monday morning. According to the newspaper's sources, this involves crew working on flights to and from areas in Spain with negative travel advice, like Ibiza and Mallorca.

Transavia currently has about 45 flights per week to these Spanish islands. The sources did not give the newspaper exact numbers on coronavirus infections among crew, but did say that Transavia is concerned about this an that "the figures for August have yet to come".

An internal email from the airline also showed that there have been infected passengers on Transavia flights, according to the newspaper.

The GGD is currently working on source and contact tracing for cabin crew members who tested positive for the virus, a Transavia spokesperson said to the newspaper. "There is a lot of attention for safe working and limiting contact between passengers and crew, which means that this only involves a few. The staff who have corona may also have contracted it in the home situation. This is still being investigated by the GGD."