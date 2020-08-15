New travel warnings for Brussels, Ibiza, Madrid and Paris: Report

New negative travel alerts were expected to be announced by the Dutch government at the start of Sunday for Brussels, Ibiza, Madrid and Paris. People entering the Netherlands from those destinations will be told to enter quarantine for 14 days because of possible exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus.

The Netherlands was planning on issuing several new code orange travel advisories right at the start of Sunday, according to broadcaster NOS. Aside from Paris, the negative travel advice for France will cover Bouches-du-Rhône, including Aix en Provence and Marseille.

For Spain, the warning will cover Almería, Burgos, Madrid, Navarre and Salamanca. The warning will also affect the Balearic Islands, including Ibiza and Mallorca. Several other parts of northeastern Spain were already orange, including the cities of Barcelona and Zaragoza.

Likewise, in Belgium, the province of Antwerp was already under the code orange warning. This will expand to include the region around Brussels from Sunday.

The code orange warning from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs means that residents of the Netherlands are advised not to travel to those regions unless absolutely necessary. Upon arrival from an area affected by the current coronavirus pandemic, travellers are told to enter quarantine for 14 days, with the advice to get tested for the SARS-CoV-2 when a fever, or cold or flu health symptoms arise.