New travel warnings for Slovenia, Georgia, Congo, Mali

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a new code orange travel alert for the entire country of Slovenia on Friday. A more severe code red warning was issued for some regions in the Eastern European nation of Georgia, and parts of the African nations of Mali and Congo.

Those coming to the Netherlands from Slovenia will not be required to quarantine upon arrival, as there has not been a significant increase in coronavirus infections there, the Ministry said. The warning for Slovenia was because of that nation's decision to reintroduce new restrictions on travellers arriving there from the Netherlands. Slovenian authorities will require those people to enter a strict quarantine for 14 days. A code orange alert is issued as a strong caution against traveling somewhere unless absolutely necessary.

A code red warning means people in the Netherlands are explicitly advised not to visit a location under any circumstances. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that life has come to a standstill in the Georgian villages of Daba Messiah, Ushguli and Lenjeri. Those three locations in the Svaneti region of the country were all placed under the code red warning as the local governments there have placed very strict rules on the people there due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People entering the Netherlands from Georgia also do not have to enter quarantine, the Ministry said on Thursday. The disputed territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia were both already under a code red alert.

Ebola virus and coronavirus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

An outbreak of the Ebola virus led to a code red warning for parts of Congo, spanning a 250-kilometer radius from Mbandaka in Equateur. "The local government is taking measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus and the Ebola virus. Be aware of medical checks at airports and seaports and at all border crossings," the Dutch Ministry said.

Those arriving in Congo must bring proof of a negative swab test for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, taken within 72 hours of arrival. Those entering the Netherlands from Congo must go into quarantine for ten days.

Military uprising in Mali

Political instability in Mali prompted the Ministry to issue a code red warning for parts of that country. "Do not travel to Mali. The security situation in Mali is bad," the Ministry said. "On August 18, 2020, the Malian government resigned due to an uprising by Malian soldiers. This has created an unstable situation that applies to the entire country of Mali. That is why it is urgent to stay in a safe environment and to limit movements as much as possible."

The Dutch government warned of a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew there, borders closed with neighboring countries, and a shutdown of the airport in Bamako. Anyone leaving Mali for the Netherlands will also have to enter a ten-day home quarantine upon arrival.