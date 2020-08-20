Thousands of Dutch affected by global Google disruption

A disruption was affecting a number of Google services worldwide on Thursday morning. Many Netherlands residents also reported having trouble with their Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Meet, and other Google services.

The problems seemed to start building at around 6:45 a.m. At around 7:30 a.m., Google reported that it was aware of the issue and working on solving it. According to the tech giant, problems include emails not sending in Gmail, problems recording video calls in Meet, issues creating files in Drive, upload issues in Admin Console, and problems posting messages in Google Chat.

"Our team is continuing to investigate this issue," Google said, promising periodic updates with more information. "Thank you for your patience."

Allestoringen.nl, the website where Netherlands residents can report disruptions and outages of any kind, received over 2,800 reports of issues with Gmail and other Google services on Thursday morning.