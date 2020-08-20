Multiple Covid-19 clusters in Amsterdam, but no "super spread event", GGD says

Health service GGD Amsterdam was "definitely surprised" by the fast rising number of coronavirus infections in the Dutch capital, Jose Manshanden of the GGD said to the Amsterdam city council on Thursday. But while there are multiple Covid-19 clusters in the Dutch capital, there has not yet been a "super spread event", he said, according to Telegraaf reporter Mike Muller tweeting from the briefing.

The GGD Amsterdam met with the Amsterdam city council on Thursday to discuss the state of affairs around the coronavirus in the city. Amsterdam and Rotterdam have been the coronavirus hotspots of the Netherlands since infections started to increase again. Last week 682 Amsterdam residents tested positive for Covid-19, according to figures the GGD shared with the city council. 7.8 per 10 thousand Amsterdam residents had the virus last week.

"We're finding some infections outside, but currently mostly at weddings, funerals and parties. At places where people congratulate each other or embrace," Manshanden said, explaining the Covid-19 clusters in the city. A cluster is defined as three or more infections with the same source. So far such Covid-19 outbreaks have been traced back to 8 weddings, 9 catering establishments, 10 family gatherings, three companies, and one each student gathering, gym and daycare.

Relatively speaking, Nieuw-West is currently the Covid-19 hotspot in Amsterdam. There 10.4 per 10 thousand residents tested positive for Covid-19 last week. West also has a high concentration of Covid-19 positive residents, at 8.3 per 10 thousand. Amsterdam Oost currently has the lowest concentration of coronavirus patients at 6.4 per 10 thousand residents, closely followed by Zuid with 6.5 and Noord with 6.9.

In the rest of the Amsterdam region, Diemen has the highest concentration of Covid-19 patients at 8.3 per 10 thousand residents. Aalsmeer has the lowest with 0.6 per 10 thousand. Only 2 people tested positive in Aalsmeer last week.

According to Manshanden, the GGD's current biggest concern is that people don't self quarantine if they start showing symptoms, or even if they tested positive for the virus.

There have also been cases of people who previously had Covid-19 again testing positive for the virus. He called it "a worrying signal", stressing the need for further investigation into immunity against SARS-CoV-2.