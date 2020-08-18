Dutch gov't to put new limits on large events: report

Extra measures are needed to stop the increasing number of coronavirus infections, Minister Hugo de Jonge said on Monday evening before a meeting with the chairpersons of the 25 security regions. He would not say which measures are being considered. But sources in The Hague told NOS that the government is planning to put new limits on large events.

"The growing number of infections is a cause for concern and we will have to take some steps to make sure we get the virus under control," De Jonge said.

At the meeting in Utrecht, the mayors that head the security regions discussed regional differences, and the measures needed to contain the increasing number of infections. De Jonge would not say anything about specific measures - those will be announced at a press conference with him and Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday evening. But he did say that the Amsterdam region can expect new measures. "We have to tighten the reins a bit there." Rotterdam, where the number of infections is also increasing, will likely also see more measures implemented.

According to the health authorities, most of the current coronavirus infections happened in private - in people's homes, among friends. So it is unclear which previous relaxation of the rules can be reversed to address this.

Sources in The Hague told NOS that the government is pushing mayors to put new limits on large events. Currently, gatherings without a reservation or health check is limited to 250 people maintaining social distancing.

The press conference will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.