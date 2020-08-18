Almost all NL residents support smoke-free playgrounds: Study

More and more Netherlands residents believe that smoking should be banned in the locations where children play, according to a study of 1,358 adults by the Health Funds for Smoke Free, a collaboration between the Heart Foundation, The Dutch Cancer Society, and the Lung Fund. Almost all respondents said that playgrounds should be smoke free, NOS reports.

Smoking has been banned on all school grounds since August 1. But people are still allowed to smoke in many playgrounds and sports areas. That has to change, according to a growing group of Netherlands residents.

The percentage of Dutch who think smoking should be banned on playgrounds increased from 65 percent in 2015 to 91 percent now. For sports grounds it increased from 81 percent to 87 percent. And for petting zoos from 88 percent to 92 percents.

Michiel Rutgers, chairman of the Health Funds for Smoke Free, is pleased that almost all Netherlands residents see the need to protect children from smoke. He called it unacceptable that there are still many places where kids can't play or exercise without being bothered by smokers.