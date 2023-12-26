People who want to quit smoking find it important that those in their circle support them in their efforts, but this is often not the case. Instead of support, smokers who want to quit often receive responses like, "I'll believe it when I see it," or some other wait-and-see approach, according to a study by Verian that was commissioned by Gezondheidsfondsen voor Rookvrij, a health fund supporting smoke-free initiatives.

The organization has launched a marketing campaign to raise awareness, calling on those who know smokers to support them when they decide it is time to give up the habit.

According to the study, relatives of a smoker are usually positive about the attempt to quit. Yet the majority (87 percent) respond in a wait-and-see manner. This attitude can have a negative impact on the quitter's motivation, the study stated.

A quarter of smokers do not tell those around them about quitting out of personal uncertainty, or to protect themselves if it does not work out. If the quitter starts smoking again, this often causes disappointment (73 percent), frustration (46 percent) and sadness (42 percent) among those around them.

This then affects the self-confidence of those quitting smoking. Non-smokers also underestimate the number of attempts needed to quit. They think that on the third or fourth attempt a smoker is successful in quitting, where the average is six, according to the study.

It is therefore important to support the quitter until they succeed, said Károly Illy of Gezondheidsfondsen voor Rookvrij. "Continue to encourage the quitter, because every attempt to quit brings the quitter one step closer to the moment of quitting for good. That is a great achievement that also yields a lot of health benefits, for both the quitter and the environment," said Illy.

The research was conducted among 2,122 Dutch people aged 18 years and older who had experience with attempting to quit smoking.