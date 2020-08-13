Dutch woman, 75, killed in head-on collision in Spain

A 75-year-old Dutch woman and a 19-year old Spanish man were killed in a head-on collision some 20 kilometers north of the Spanish city of Alicante on Wednesday afternoon. Three others were seriously hurt, ANP reports.

The Dutch woman was in a camper with another woman from the Netherlands, aged 73. The Spanish man was in a car with two other young people, also from Spain. The car came around a corner and collided with the camper on the wrong side of the road, according to ANP.

The three surviving victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

According to Spanish media, the accident happened on a spot in the municipality of El Campello where serious road accidents are more common than in other areas.