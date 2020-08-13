Over 4,000 Covid-19 tests booked online on first day of website launch

On the first day that an online portal for coronavirus tests and test results was launched, a total of 4,216 people made an appointment to be tested for Covid-19 through the website, GGD GHOR Nederland, the umbrella organization for the GGD health services, announced.

The website launched at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Between then and 8:00 p.m., 2,509 people used the site to book a Covid-19 test. In that same time, 15,475 tests were booked through the GGD call center. Between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, when the call center was closed, another 1,707 people booked tests through the site.

GGD GHOR Nederland spoke of a successful first day.