Most single-day coronavirus infections in over three months

Over six hundred more people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, the largest increase reported in a single day since April 26. The 601 new cases brought the total number of positive tests in the Netherlands closer to 57 thousand, data from public health agency RIVM showed.

Figures showed that in the past three days 16 more hospital admissions were tied to Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Nine more patients in total were also transferred to an intensive care unit over the same period, the RIVM data showed.

"There is a stable overview, with more than half of the admitted COVID patients in the [acute care] regions of Amsterdam and Rotterdam," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the acute care network in the Netherlands.

Hospitals were treating a total of 108 patients for the coronavirus disease on Thursday, a decrease of ten in one day, data from patient coordination office LCPS showed. The Dutch ICU system was treating 29 people for Covid-19, a decrease of one. There were also 79 patients being treated in other departments, a reduction of nine.

According to nonprofit organization NICE, 2,951 people in the Netherlands have been treated in an ICU for Covid-19 since the end of February.. Of that group, 869 died while in the ICU, and 1,915 were treated and discharged from the hospital.