Amsterdam landlords could face €50,000 fine for violating ban on holiday rentals

Since July 1st, three landlords in the Amsterdam city center received a warning an conditional fines of 50 thousand euros each for violating the city's ban on holiday rentals in the area, the municipality announced on Tuesday.

According to the municipality, many Amsterdam landlords have removed their advertisements for holiday rentals on platforms like Airbnb, but others only paused or temporarily blocked these ads. The three landlords in question still had ads online for homes that tourists can rent in the city center. They received a waring and a conditional fine, which does not have to be paid if the advertisement is removed.

At the start of last month, the city implemented a ban on homes being rented to tourists in parts of the city, including the Red Light District, and the southern part of the so-called Grachtengordel, between Amstel and Leliegracht.

Residents of these areas caught actually renting their homes to tourists will get an irrevocable fine of 20,750 thousand euros. Landlords who continue to advertise after getting a warning, will have to pay the conditional fine.