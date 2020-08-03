Two hurt in boat explosion

An explosion on board a boat on the Ketelmeer near the Noordoostpolder left one person with serious injuries on Sunday evening. A second person was treated for shock by paramedics at the scene.

According to Omroep Flevoland, a gas cylinder exploded on board the boat at around 9:45 p.m. The boat was moored in front of the beach of one of the islands to the east of Ketelmeer.

A Coast Guard search and rescue helicopter rushed the seriously injured person to the Burns Center in Beverwijk. A second person was treated at the scene for shock. Whether there were other people on board the boat at the time of the explosion, is unclear.

The Netherlands' rescue society KNRM towed the boat to Ketelhaven.