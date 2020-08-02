Coronavirus infections top 2,150 for the week; New Sint Maarten travel warning

Some 366 more people tested positive for an infection of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, according to preliminary data from public health agency RIVM revealed on Sunday and audited by broadcaster NOS. Daily data updates from the agency showed that the Netherlands added 2,152 more infections for the week, from Monday through Sunday.

Over that time period there was an average of 307 infections per day, a 76 percent increase over the previous week. On Saturday, the Netherlands released a daily update to statistics showing 431 new admissions, the most since May 7 and nearly the same amount as in the entire first week of July.

There were 91 people being treated in Dutch hospitals on Sunday for Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. It included 70 people outside of the ICU, an increase of three, and 21 people in intensive care, a decrease of one.

Leading acute care expert Ernst Kuipers said that the Covid-19 situation in hospitals has remained mostly “unchanged and fairly stable.”

Netherlands places Sint Maarten on Code Orange travel alert

Also on Sunday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a new travel warning for Sint Maarten, telling residents of the Netherlands only to visit the island if absolutely necessary. Passengers arriving in the Netherlands from Sint Maarten will be strongly advised to self isolate for 14 days, and to get tested for SARS-CoV-2 if they have health complaints.

Earlier in the week, Curacao said travel to Sint Maarten was ill-advised.

There is still a milder warning for travel to Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, indicating that there are some risks, and that those governments may have their own restrictions which impact normal daily life.