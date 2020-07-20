Hema issues urgent recall for popular baby sleeping bags

By Janene Pieters on Monday, 20 July 2020 - 13:00
Hema issued an urgent recall for its popular four seasons baby sleeping bags due to safety concerns. According to the store, a manufacturing error could result in the puller of the zipper on these sleeping bags coming loose and posing a choking hazard.

The sleeping bags involved have the product numbers 33.39.5511 (size 68/80) and 33.39.5512 size (86/104).

Hema calls on all customers who purchased such a baby sleeping bag to return it to a Hema store immediately for a refund. "A receipt is not necessary for this and you will receive the purchase amount back."

